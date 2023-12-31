NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Miami Heat
New Year's resolution: Find a third star to expand Jimmy Butler's championship window
After a near-disastrous offseason in which they missed out on Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal, Miami has recovered fairly well this season. Jaime Jaquez Jr. looks very much like a player that has taken a big step forward and there's promise and hope once again surrounding the Miami Heat. However, if Miami is going to compete for a championship once again in the Jimmy Butler window, they're going to need to make a move for another star player.
Heading into 2024, the Heat's New Year's resolution should be to find a third star that would help expand Jimmy's championship window with the Heat. The Heat has had recent success against the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in recent years, but if they're going to beat them in the playoffs this season, they're probably going to have to make a move for an additional star.
The Heat has had opportuinties in the past to land a third star and will likely have more in 2024. What they've failed to do, however, is close the door in negotiations. The question is, can the Heat figure out a way to do that in 2024?