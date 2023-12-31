NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Milwaukee Bucks
New Year's resolution: Win a title with Damian Lillard
When the Milwaukee Bucks made the surprise move during the offseason to go all-in for Damian Lillard, at the cost of Damian Lillard and their future, it quickly became apparent that the team was selling out to win in the next 2-3. Quite frankly, any team with Giannis Antetokounmpo should be making such moves. And after a shaky start to the season, the Bucks have begun to hit their stride over the last couple of months.
It'll be interesting to see if the Bucks' level can continue well into 2024. That's going to be the New Year's resolution for the Bucks; not only to just play well but to win a title with Lillard on the roster. The all-in move for Lillard will not be considered a success unless they're able to win a championship this season.
Even though that could prove to be a tall task with how good the Boston Celtics have looked in the Eastern Conference this season, those are the stakes that the Bucks are playing for. And they knew that during the offseason which had to play at least some factor in the team making the move for Lillard.