NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Minnesota Timberwolves
New Year's resolution: Make a deep playoff run
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the biggest surprises in the Western Conference this season. They're currently sitting as the No. 1 seed in the West standings, with a bit of cushion, but even if they finish as the top seed heading into the playoffs, none of that truly matters. For a franchise that has suffered for a very long time, the Wolves need to find some sort of playoff success in order to make this season a memorable one.
That's why heading into the 2024 calendar year, the goal for the Timberwolves should be to make a deep playoff run. A trip to the conference semifinals has to be considered the floor for Minnesota heading into the postseason. A trip to the conference finals would be a huge win for the franchise.
However, I think it's only fair to temper some expectations for the upstart Timberwolves. Even though they have been one of the best teams in the regular season so far this year, it's going to be difficult for Minnesota to navigate through the deep West in the postseason. That's why I believe that even a second-round playoff appearance would be considered a win.