NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
New Orleans Pelicans
New Year's resolution: Figure out if Zion Williamson is the future
A few seasons ago, Zion Williamson was the most hyped prospect in the NBA Draft. He was considered the best draft prospect since LeBron James and was supposed to take the league by storm. But injuries and inconsistencies have limited his success with the New Orleans Pelicans throughout his young career. Time is ticking and the Pelicans must reevaluate what they have in Zion.
I don't think anyone would argue against the fact that Zion is a very good player. His potential is through the roof. But that's kind of the Pelicans' issue. How long are they going to bank on his "potential" as the reason they're so high on him? Eventually, he's going to have to prove that he can be the team's face of the franchise. As he's taken a bit of a step back statistically this season, Zion has yet to take a stranglehold of the franchise.
Heading into 2024, the New Year's resolution for the Pelicans has to revolve around figuring out if Zion is the primary foundational building block of the future or not. Right now, it's far from a guarantee that he is.