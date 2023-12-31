NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Boston Celtics
New Year's resolution: Win the 2024 NBA Championship
We're not going to beat around the bush when it comes to the Boston Celtics. This is a team that entered the 2023-24 NBA season with one primary goal and it's to win the 2024 NBA Championship. That's not going to change or get altered with the 2024 year here. For the Celtics, it's not a time to get cute. They have to win the NBA Championship if the 2023-24 season and 2024 calendar year are going to be looked back on as a success.
After making the moves for Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday during the offseason, the Celtics clearly were all-in heading into the season. As Jayson Tatum continues to play at an MVP level and Jaylen Brown is arguably the best No. 2 offensive option in the league, there's not going to be a team that's going to enter the postseason with more pressure to win it all than the Celtics.
Boston is going to be the overwhelming championship favorite heading into the playoffs and if they don't finally get over the hump, there are going to be huge questions for the franchise to answer heading into the offseason.