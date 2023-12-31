NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
New York Knicks
New Year's resolution: Trade for a superstar
Editor's note: This was written before the trade for OG Anunoby but the same sentiment may remain true. The Knicks still have the assets to make a move for a superstar and one may be necessary to compete with the top-tier of the Eastern Conference.
Over the last few years, the New York Knicks have done a great job in collecting assets for this very moment - when they could finally make a move for a superstar. Right now, the Knicks are one of the teams in the league that is prepared and ready to land a star in a blockbuster move. The big question for the Knicks is who the target will be and when it will eventually happen. However, from all indications, the Knicks are eventually going to make a move for a star. And there's a growing belief that it will happen in 2024.
Heading into the new year, this has to be the resolution for the Knicks - to land a superstar via trade. New York has been preparing for the moment they're able to win a bidding war for a star player. With the way their roster is assembled, now is the perfect time for this master plan to come to fruition for New York,
The Knicks have a roster that is tailor-made for a superstar to take them over the top in the Eastern Conference. If the Knicks are able to land the right superstar, there's no question this is a team that could compete for a title sooner rather than later.