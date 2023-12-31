NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Orlando Magic
New Year's resolution: Add one veteran piece
As one of the bigger surprise teams in the Eastern Conference - going from not making the playoff last year to being ranked in the top 5 at the near halfway point of the season, there's some belief that this could be the time for the Orlando Magic to add a veteran piece. Honestly, with how the Magic has looked thus far, it's difficult to blame them. You can't help but wonder how much better this team would be if they had a veteran presence in the backcourt.
The Magic have gotten off to one of their better starts in franchise history thanks to the strides that Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner continue to make in their development. Adding an veteran difference-maker to help take some of the pressure off Banchero and Wagner could make all the difference for the Magic as they prepare for the push toward the postseason.
The Magic are playing with house money right now. I don't think anyone envisioned the Magic to be this good this soon. You can argue that Orlando is a step ahead of expectations. Adding a veteran piece should be considered a New Year's resolution for Orlando as they look to make another step in their team development.