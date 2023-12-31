NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Philadelphia 76ers
New Year's resolution: Find a supporting superstar for Joel Embiid
For as good as the Philadelphia 76ers have been this season, even without James Harden, you still can't help but feel as if they're missing a piece when watching them this season. Tyrese Maxey has done an amazing job in filling in the starring role without Harden, but if the Sixers are going to win a championship, they're going to need to add another supporting superstar next to Joel Embiid and, of course, Maxey.
With their roster as is, the Sixers could probably make it out of the first round of the playoffs but I'd have a hard time imagining them making a much deeper run than that. With another superstar opposite of Embiid and Maxey, however, the Sixers could be on to something. When Philadelphia acquired Harden, the hope was that he'd be their missing piece for a title.
That didn't exactly work out. However, this time around, the Sixers' New Year's resolution for 2024 should be trading for a star player that fits better with this team's core. If the Sixers want to win a title with Embiid, they have to strike now.