NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Phoenix Suns
New Year's resolution: Figure out if the Big 3 is going to work
Through the first 30 games of the season, the Phoenix Suns have been pretty average. The team's bold moves for Kevin Durant (at last year's NBA Trade Deadline) and Bradley Beal (during the offseason) haven't played out as the team had hoped. Beal has played in just six games so far this season, mostly due to injury, and the Suns find themselves ranked outside the top 8 in the Western Conference standings.
At this point, it's hard not to wonder if the Big 3 experiment in Phoenix is going to flame out before it even gets started. Before the season, the belief was that the Suns were going to be one of the favorites to win the 2024 NBA Championship. That hasn't been the case so far this season and if the Suns want to eventually get there, they have a ton of work to do between now and the start of the postseason.
Heading into the new year, the Suns should prioritize getting a better understanding of how to make the Big 3 work. Right now, it's far from a certainty that it will in Phoenix.