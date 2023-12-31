NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Sacramento Kings
New Year's resolution: Win a playoff series
After a surprising run in the regular season last year, the Sacramento Kings must take the next step this year. Even though it doesn't appear as if they're going to finish as a top 3 seed in the Western Conference again, they could trump their success from last season by winning a playoff series this year. As a team that no one seems to be talking about, the Kings find themselves as the fifth seed in the West standings.
If they can avoid the Denver Nuggets in the first round, they're going to have a shot to win a playoff series. As the 2024 year begins, that should be the team's resolution. The Kings haven't won a playoff series since the 2003-04 season. It's been 20 years since that last happened. It would do wonders for the fan base if they were to win their first playoff series in 20 years this season.
Even that would be easier said than done, this could finally be the year where it all comes to fruition for the Kings.