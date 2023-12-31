NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
San Antonio Spurs
New Year's resolution: Identify young core
In a vacuum, the San Antonio Spurs have one of the most talented young rosters in the league. And it's punctuated by Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He's one of the most talented prospects the NBA has ever seen and has backed that up so far through the first 30-ish games of his rookie season. But for as hopeful as the presence of Wemby makes the Spurs moving forward, there's still very much unsettled in what is the supporting cast.
Heading into the 2024 calendar year, that should be the New Year's resolution for the Spurs - to establish a strong young core around Wemby. Whether that includes the likes of Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson or not is what San Antonio will have to figure out over the next few months.
On paper, the Spurs appear to be on the right track. However, this is where a lot of the real work begins for the Spurs. They'll have to find the right formula that leads to wins. Right now, they haven't found it just yet.