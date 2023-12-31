NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Toronto Raptors
New Year's resolution: Continue retooling around Scottie Barnes
Editor's Note: This was written before the OG Anunoby trade but it still echoes true. The Raptors need to continue to retool around Scottie Barnes. The moves for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley are a great start for Toronto.
From an objective standpoint, I firmly believe that the Toronto Raptors desperately need to start to retool around Scottie Barnes. If they anticipate him being the player who can be the face of the franchise, there's no use in waiting around. Especially considering that the Raptors are underwhelming once again while being led by Pascal Siakam. Heading into the 2024 calendar year, it's time for the Raptors to make some tough decisions. Their New Year's resolution should be building around Barnes.
Of course, the problem with that is retooling around Barnes likely means moving on from Siakam. Even though OG Anunoby is also in the final year of his contract, he's a player that fits in the Barnes timeline. If Toronto wanted, they could theoretically re-sign him. But Siakam is a player that offers more value to the Raptors as a trade asset.
Whether it starts at the NBA Trade Deadline, the NBA Draft, or at the start of free agency, it's clear that the retooling around Barnes has to begin now.