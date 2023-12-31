NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Utah Jazz
New Year's resolution: Find a second foundational piece
This season hasn't exactly gone as perhaps the Utah Jazz hoped. However, with a strong All-Star talent such as Lauri Markkanen, there is a natural hope for the future of the franchise. The New Year's resolution for the Jazz should be finding that second foundational piece that's going to fuel this team into the future.
Markkanen is a great first piece for the Jazz. Even though there are concerns about his age, he's the exact player that Utah as a franchise can rally around. Finding a second building block piece to operate next to him will be the difficulty moving forward. But if the Jazz can find that second piece, whether or not he's already on the roster or not, it will put this franchise in a much better place heading into next season.
The Jazz has a solid collection of players on their roster. Differentiating them between trade assets and building blocks will be the next step for the Jazz heading into 2024.