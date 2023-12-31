NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Washington Wizards
New Year's resolution: Hit on a star in the 2024 NBA Draft
It's been a rough last few decades for the Washington Wizards. Every time it feels or seems as if the Wizards are getting close to breaking through, they find a way to take a step back or two. Either way, it has led the Wizards to another rebuild. After trading Bradley Beal this past offseason, the Wizards find themselves once again at ground zero. Heading into the new year, with not much to feel all that too encouraged about stemming from this year's roster, there is hope for the future.
And that hope will only continue to grow if the Wizards are able to hit on a star in the 2024 NBA Draft. Heading into the new year, that should be the goal for Washington. But this is a goal that may in fact be easier said than done, especially when looking at the team's recent draft history. Over the last five years, here are the first-round players that the Wizards have taken: Bilal Coulibaly, Johnny Davis, Corey Krispert, Deni Avdija, and Rui Hachimura.
None of those players are necessarily stars and Hachimura isn't on the team anymore and Davis may not be on the team much longer. Hitting on this year's NBA Draft will be a huge priority for the Wizards, but that will prove to be a tall task.