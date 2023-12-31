NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Charlotte Hornets
New Year's resolution: Identify a second foundational piece
There's not much to love about the Charlotte Hornets and their 2023 but there will be new opportunities for the franchise heading into the 2024 calendar year. The Hornets' New Year's resolution should be to identify a clear second foundational piece next to LaMelo Ball. Under the assumption that the Hornets believe Ball is the first piece of their future puzzle, Charlotte needs to find a clear second.
Miles Bridges is not going to be that and neither is Gordon Hayward. There's some promise in Brandon Miller but the verdict is still out of the rookie forward. If Miller does end up developing into that player for the Hornets, that has to become clear at some point during the 2024 calendar year. Or at least that's what the Hornets should be hoping for.
Contrary to their overall record to start this season, the Hornets have an encouraging group of young players. They just need to continue to find the star foundation that's going to eventually lead them to the promised land in the Eastern Conference.