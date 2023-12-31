NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Dallas Mavericks
New Year's resolution: Continue to surround Luka Doncic with a championship supporing cast
The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the pleasant surprises in the Western Conference. They're viewed as one of the 4-5 teams in that second tier of the West. These are teams that could seemingly emerge as a dark horse contender at some point between now and the time the playoffs begin. But if the Mavs are going to be able to do that specifically, they're going to need to continue to build around Luka Doncic.
Heading into 2024, that should be the top priority for the Mavericks. Their resolution should be to surround Luka with a championship-worthy supporting cast. Even though Dallas did a good job of laying the foundation for a championship supporting cast during this past offseason, there's still work to be done before the Mavs are considered a true contender.
The good news is that the Mavs already have the NBA MVP-caliber lead superstar. Luka has been that, and then some so far this season. The difficult part for the Mavs continues to be finding the right pieces around him.