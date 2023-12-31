NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Denver Nuggets
New Year's resolution: Win it all in 2024
When it comes to the New Year's resolution for the Denver Nuggets, we shouldn't get all that cute. This is a team that has only one goal on its mind - and that's to repeat as champions. But as recent history has told us, that's going to prove to be a difficult task for the Nuggets. In what has become a much more competitive Western Conference, the Nuggets are going to have their hands full heading into this year's postseason.
Even though Denver still very much has the best player in the NBA, it's far from a foregone conclusion that the Nuggets are going to be able to win it all again. Not only are they going to have to perform at a high level but they're also going to have to get some luck. Avoiding injuries will play a big part in who ends up winning this year's championship.
The Nuggets had luck swing in their direction on that front last season but there's no guarantee that will end up happening again this season. Nevertheless, over the next few months, the goal is clear for the Nuggets. With this core, it's officially championship or bust from here on out.