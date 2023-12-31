NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Detroit Pistons
New Year's resolution: Find the right veteran talent to gel with young talent
The Detroit Pistons are in a pretty bad spot. They have a talented young core but can't seem to translate that into many wins. And that's a problem. A very big one. The Pistons can't seemingly pretend as if all is going well when it isn't. Right now, it's pretty clear that the Pistons need to do something in an attempt to jump-start the team to head in the right direction. The problem is, I'm not sure what that move is going to be. The team may not even be sure at this point.
Even though it's probably something they should do, I find it hard to believe that the Pistons are going to embrace a new rebuild. They believe too much in their young core to hit the reset button now. I don't believe that's happening anytime soon. Instead, I believe the Pistons are going to try and add a veteran talent that could gel with the young core.
The Pistons' resolution heading into the new year should revolve around finding the right talent that is going to be able to help take this team to the next level. But that could end up being a lot easier said than done.