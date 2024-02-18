NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Golden State Warriors
Burning question: Can this core salvage not only the season but the roster build?
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season. Even though there's still roughly a 30-game stretch that needs to be played after the NBA All-Star Break, even in a best-case scenario, the Warriors are going to enter the playoffs as a bottom 2 seed in the West. A worst-case scenario has the Warriors missing the playoffs entirely and having some big questions to answer heading into the offseason.
Heading into the final stretch of the season, the Warriors must decide if this core can do anything to salvage itself. Golden State is at the point where they need to decide what the next few years is going to look like for the franchise. Are they going to fight to keep this core together? Are they going to break it up and attempt to retool around Stephen Curry? Are they going to lean into a complete rebuild?
The Warriors won't say this part out loud, but there is much about the future of the franchise that will be decided by how the team performs down the stretch.