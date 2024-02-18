NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Houston Rockets
Burning question: Is it time to give up on Jalen Green?
One of the most surprising trade rumors that came to fruition during the NBA Trade Deadline season revolved around the Houston Rockets offering Jalen Green to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges. In the end, it's an offer that didn't gain traction but it does bring some added intrigue to what could await the Rockets heading into the offseason. The big question they may need to answer over the last two months of the regular season is whether it's time to give up on Green or not.
After making a couple of splash signings in free agency last summer, it hasn't led to much success this season for the Rockets. At this point, Houston isn't likely to even qualify for the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference. That's tough considering how much they invested in Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks in free agency.
If the Rockets are tried of trying to rebuild, their best chance heading into the offseason to significantly improve the roster could include trading Green for a veteran difference-maker. The question is, are the Rockets ready to do that?