NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Indiana Pacers
Burning question: How aggressive should the Indiana Pacers be heading into the offseason?
Of all the teams that made moves at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Indiana Pacers were one of the more aggressive teams. They went all-in for Pascal Siakam and then decided it was time to cut ties with Buddy Hield, who was in the final year of his contract. Heading into the offseason, the Pacers must decide how aggressive they want to be in making another possible move. And you'd have to imagine that a lot of that will be determined by how they finish out the last two months of the season and how they look in the postseason.
Since the addition of Siakam, the Pacers are only 6-8. However, there were always going to be some growing pains for the team. I don't think anyone believed that adding an All-Star talent like Siakam was going to be a seamless transition. By the time the playoffs roll around, the Pacers should have a greater understanding of what they do and don't have.
And, perhaps most importantly, how aggressive they need to be heading into the offseason.