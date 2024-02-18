NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Memphis Grizzlies
Burning question: How can the team improve the roster after a lost season?
Stretching back to the start of the season, nothing ever seemed right for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the season and the Grizzlies' supporting cast wasn't fit to carry the load in his absence. Once Morant came back, it was almost too late to make a big jump in the standings. To add injury to insult, Morant then suffered a season-ending injury. Now, the Grizzlies are out of the playoff picture and are in line to earn a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The question for the Grizzlies heading into the offseason is how they're going to improve the team after this lost season. They can't seemingly run it back heading into next year. With how poorly this team played without Morant, they can't think that his return is something that's going to cure all their headaches. That would be a dangerous fallacy to believe.
That's what the Grizzlies will have to figure out over the last two months of the regular season before the start of the summer. And I can't imagine it will be something easy for them to do.