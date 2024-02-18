NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Miami Heat
Burning question: Is it time to throw in the towel on the Jimmy Butler build?
Even after making the Eastern Conference Finals three of their last four years, the Miami Heat is very much a team that could have some big decisions to make during the offseason. Before they make any big personnel decisions, the Heat has to decide whether or not it's time to throw in the towel on the Jimmy Butler build. Jimmy is going to be 35 years old by the time next season begins and will be essentially entering the final year of his contract. If the Heat loses in the first round of the playoffs or even the second round, Miami may need to question whether it's time to pivot away from the Jimmy build and think more about their future.
If I had to guess, I'd say that the Jimmy build ended when the Heat failed to land Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal last offseason. It was the perfect opportunity to land the final piece of their championship puzzle and the Heat couldn't close the deal.
Short of another superstar falling in their laps this offseason, it's going to be a hard sell to continue to build around Jimmy. The question is, does the Heat agree with that assessment?