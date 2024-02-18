NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Milwaukee Bucks
Burning question: If this season ends in disappointment what changes are coming in the offseason?
Even though the Milwaukee Bucks are on pace to win 50-plus games and will likely finish as a top-3 seed in the Eastern Conference standings heading into the postseason, this is a team that may not fit for a deep playoff run. The Damian Lillard fit continues to be a struggle and there's a very real chance the team may have overreacted in firing Adrian Griffin to make way to hire Doc Rivers. Maybe talent overcomes in the playoffs but you can't help but wonder what potential changes could be waiting for the Bucks if they end up disappointing in the playoffs.
If the Bucks don't at least make the conference finals, this is a team that will be facing some big questions in the offseason. If this season does end up being a failure by that definition, there's no way big changes won't be on the horizon. You can't expect this team to run it back if things flame out for them in the postseason.