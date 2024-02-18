NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Burning question: What does the team's success this season say about Karl-Anthony Towns' future?
The Minnesota Timberwolves have consistently been one of the three best teams in the Western Conference this season. Unless they completely fall apart over the final two months of the season, the Wolves are going to have a solid chance to make a run in the postseason. However, even if they win a playoff series, they are going to have a big question to answer this offseason when it comes to the future of Karl-Anthony Towns. How much has this year's success changed the team's view on KAT and his future?
In the end, the Wolves may not have much of a choice. KAT has four years (the final being a player option) on his current contract with the team after this season. Maybe the Wolves decide to sell high on KAT as he's been vital to the team's success this season but how could they sell trading KAT after this season?
The Wolves are clearly in a difficult position and for as good as their success this season has been, it may have complicated things even further for the team. Either way, the Wolves could have some interesting decisions to make once the offseason rolls around.