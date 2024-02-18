NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
New Orleans Pelicans
Burning question: Do the New Orleans Pelicans have to pick between Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram?
Short of something going wrong in the final two months of the regular season, the New Orleans Pelicans are going to make the postseason. However, not all is bright for the team at the moment. Especially considering the situation regarding Brandon Ingram's future that is awaiting this team in the offseason. Ingram just has one year remaining on his contract after this season and if he doesn't sign an extension in the summer, it could bring about big questions for the team's future.
Heading into the offseason, there are already whispers that the Pelicans may have to pick between Zion Williamson and Ingram. Whether or not those whispers end up being true or not remains to be seen. However, it's certainly something to keep an eye on heading into the last two months of the season. It's also something that very well may be a real thing going on behind closed doors.
The Pelicans have a bright future and deciding between one of Zion and Ingram may not be a nightmare scenario but something has to change. For as talented as they are, the Pelicans have overall left much to be desired in their continued development since Zion joined the team in 2019. Maybe a roster shakeup could be good for the Pelicans.