NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Boston Celtics
Burning question: What to do with Derrick White and Jrue Holiday?
For now, all seems great for the Boston Celtics. They're the best team in the NBA and are likely going to coast to earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Short of something catastrophic happening over the course of the last two months of the season, the Celtics are going to enter the playoffs as an overwhelming favorite to win the 2024 NBA Finals. But no matter how this season ends for the Celtics, Boston will have some big questions to answer regarding their future centered around Derrick White and Jrue Holiday.
Both players are going to demand big contract extensions soon and I can't imagine the Celtics being able - or willing - to keep both around for the amount of money they'll likely demand on the open market. The question is whether the Celtics want to break the bank to keep this core together or if they're willing to start sacrificing a few difference-makers starting this offseason.
I imagine that this decision becomes easier if they manage to win a title this season. But if they don't, the Celtics could be in line for some interesting decisions this summer.