NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
New York Knicks
Burning question: Is this core good enough to win a title?
Over the course of the last 12 months, the New York Knicks have done an excellent job of building around Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle (if you want to include him in that). With the additions of Josh Hart at last year's NBA Trade Deadline and then Donte DiVincenzo (during the offseason) and OG Anunoby and Bojan Bogdanovic at this year's NBA Trade Deadline, the Knicks now have the pieces that it may take to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.
Heading into the final stretch of the season, the Knicks have to figure out if this supporting cast is enough to put the team over the top. Even though the Knicks have played at a high level since making their moves (when they've been healthy), it remains to be seen how this team is going to look in a seven-game playoff series.
The good news for the Knicks is that even with the moves they've made this offseason if they fall short in the playoffs, they'll have even more ammo to improve the roster even further.