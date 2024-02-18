NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Orlando Magic
Burning question: Is this the offseason to strike for a veteran difference-maker?
At the NBA All-Star Break, the Orlando Magic have to like where they're sitting in the Eastern Conference standings. They're likely going to fight down the stretch with the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers for the 6th seed but even if they do end up having to play their way into the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament, that's not the worst thing in the world. The young Magic are emerging as one of the better teams in the league and they're just scratching the surface of their potential.
The question that the Magic must answer heading into the final stretch of the season revolves around whether it's time to add a veteran difference-maker in order for this team to take another step forward in the East. The Magic have the tools and assets to do so; is this the offseason to do that?
There's a very real chance that the Magic enters the offseason with the hope of drastically improving their roster. And a lot of that will hinge on how they close the season.