NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Phoenix Suns
Burning question: How to continue to build around the core?
The Phoenix Suns have the high hopes of winning a championship this season but with how competitive the Western Conference has been and looking at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, that's going to be far from a guarantee. Even when you look at the fact that the Suns have battled to stay healthy all season long. But at least on paper, the Suns have the talent to win a title. But let's just say for a moment that Phoenix isn't able to win it all this season. How will that impact how they approach the offseason?
Over the last few months of the season, the Suns will need to figure out what the next step is if they fall short of their ultimate goal of winning a championship. But looking at the Suns' tradable assets, that could prove to be a difficult task. The Suns don't have the draft capital to trade and have an extremely thin roster after their top four.
Either way, the Suns are a team to watch - not only heading into the final stretch of the season but also into the offseason.