NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Sacramento Kings
Burning question: Is it time to shake up the core?
Last season, the Sacramento Kings were one of the pleasant surprises in the NBA. So far this season, even though they're still on pace to win 50 games again, they've been just another team in the Western Conference. Part of that is the fact that the West has been so much better this season and part of it is that the Kings have improved all that much. And that could be in the back of the team's mind heading into the final stretch of the season. One thing the Kings will have to determine is whether it's time to shake up the core.
At a certain point, a core hits a ceiling. And you have to wonder if the Kings' core has gotten to that point. Can De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis carry the team any further than they already have? I'd have my concerns that they can. And if the front office carries some of those same questions, perhaps they'll have an open mind heading into the summer.
I'm not saying the Kings have to make a big trade this offseason to shake up their roster, but it's something that should be on the table if Sacramento isn't able to take a step forward in the postseason.