NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
San Antonio Spurs
Burning question: Is this the offseason to pounce on another star?
The San Antonio Spurs have been one of the worst teams in the league this season, but that's not a huge surprise. However, with emerging star and likely Rookie of the Year award winner Victor Wembanyama continuing to improve individually, you can't help but wonder how that will impact how the Spurs operate during the offseason. Once Wemby was a lock to be taken by the Spurs, it completely changed the outlook for the franchise.
As long as Wemby is on the roster and healthy, the future for the Spurs is going to be bright. However, what's going to separate the Spurs from the other young teams in the league is how they build around Wemby. Heading into the final two months of the season, they must identify two things. For one, they must decide if this is the offseason to make a move. Second, they must begin to search for what the best star complement would be next to Wemby.
Ultimately, those could be two difficult questions for the Spurs to answer. However, this could be a team ready to make a big move.