NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Toronto Raptors
Burning question: What does the next step of the retooling look like?
Over the course of this season, the Toronto Raptors have successfully begun to retool their roster around Scottie Barnes. The question the Raptors will have to answer over the course of the final few months of the season is, what comes next? The Raptors are clearly building around Barnes but do they have the necessary pieces around him already in place that are going to lead this team into the next era of Raptors basketball?
Theoretically, the Raptors may believe that they already have a roster that can compete in the Eastern Conference after adding RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. But, objectively, it's hard to envision a trio of Barrett, Quickley, and Barnes making much noise in the East. But it is a good starting point. The question the Raptors have to answer is, what's next?
Admittedly, that won't be an easy question to answer. But that's the task the front office will be challenged with this offseason.