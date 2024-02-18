NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Brooklyn Nets
Burning question: Would trading Mikal Bridges be that bad?
Taking a glance at the Eastern Conference standings, the Brooklyn Nets are essentially where most expected them to be - in a battle to qualify for the Play-In Tournament. However, if you dig a bit deeper into how this team has performed this season, there are some big concerns heading into the future. Since December 14, the Nets are tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the fourth-worst record in the NBA at 8-23. The more you look at this team, the more it becomes clear that something is off and there could be some big changes once the offseason arrives.
One big question that the Nets need to ask themselves is whether it would be that terrible of an idea to trade Mikal Bridges. It was reported that there were monster offers for Bridges at the trade deadline, but the Nets declined every offer. Looking back, was that the right decision to make for a team that is mightily struggling with him as your No. 1 option?
At this point, the Nets may be better off blowing the roster up instead of trying to hold onto mediocrity in the Eastern Conference and hoping that a superstar comes via free agency or trade over the next couple of seasons.