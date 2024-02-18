NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Burning question: Will any level of success be enough to keep Donovan Mitchell around?
Aside from an inconsistent start to the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been the second-best team in the Eastern Conference. Donovan Mitchell is playing like a true NBA MVP candidate and there is reason for encouragement for the team heading down the stretch. However, even in the midst of some encouraging play from the team, there is still one relatively big elephant in the locker room - and it's whether Mitchell plans on re-signing with the team when his contract expires. If he doesn't sign an extension this summer, he'll essentially be entering next season on an expiring contract.
Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, the Cavs can't help but wonder if there's any level of player that would be enough to get Mitchell to sign an extension this offseason. If the Cavs make the Eastern Conference Finals, would that push Mitchell to sign an extension now? And what would it say about Mitchell if the Cavs do have a deep playoff run and he still refuses to sign an extension this summer?
The Cavs have been one of the best teams in the East this season but there are clearly some big questions for the team on the horizon.