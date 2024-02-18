NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Dallas Mavericks
Burning question: Will the Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving backcourt work?
The Dallas Mavericks couldn't have closed the last few weeks before the NBA All-Star Break better than they did. They're entering the break on a six-game winning streak and have won eight of their last 11 games overall. For a team that is fighting to sneak into the top 6 in the Western Conference, the way they finished the pre-All-Star Break schedule is certainly encouraging. However, heading into the final two months of the regular season, the Mavs must have a strong indication one way or another if the backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is going to work.
And that could very much be decided in how they close the season. If the Mavs' season ends poorly, that could open the door for a big move during the offseason. I'm not saying the Mavs would trade Kyrie but if this duo doesn't work when it matters most (in the postseason), there are some real conversations that would need to be had.
I'd imagine that an appearance in the second round of the playoffs might be good enough to appease the front office on this backcourt duo. However, with how stacked the West is, that's far from a guarantee.