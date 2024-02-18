NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Denver Nuggets
Burning question: Can the Denver Nuggets be the league's next dynasty?
Heading into the final stretch of the season, the only real questions that currently surround the Denver Nuggets is whether they'll be able to close the book on another dream season and be the first repeat champions since the Golden State Warriors. And if the Nuggets are able to achieve that this season, does that mean they have the chance to be the NBA's next great dynasty? It may be a bit premature to think about but it is something that has to be discussed considering how young this core is.
Jamal Murray is 26, Nikola Jokic is 28, and Michael Porter Jr. is 25. Even Aaron Gordon is just 28 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is 30. If the Nuggets want, they could keep this gravy train going for at least another 3-5 years. And as long as Jokic continues to play at an MVP level, this is a team that is going to be in the title picture for a very long time.
It may be odd to hear, but the Nuggets could be the league's next dynasty that no one seems to be talking about. Sure the Boston Celtics are great and there are a few emerging young teams in the league, but the Nuggets are still the defending champs. And they're going to have a really good shot at winning it all again this season.