NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Detroit Pistons
Burning question: How to sell the fanbase on rebuilding the roster again?
Entering this season, there was some of the belief that the Detroit Pistons could emerge as a surprise team in the Eastern Conference - similar to what the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers have been this season. However, that's not exactly how this season has played out for the Pistons. Instead, they've continued to struggle and are one of the worst teams in the league. They're well on their way to another top 5 pick and there aren't many encouraging signs surrounding this team.
I wouldn't completely say that the Pistons need to hit the reset button on the roster again but it's a conversation that perhaps needs to be had. And if Detroit in fact believes this is something that could be on the table heading into the offseason, they must figure out the best way to roll this out to the fan base.
Entering into another rebuild would be a tough sell to a fan base that has already had to endure a few years into this (up to now) unsuccessful build. But there's no question that there are some real concerning signs about this current build and it may be time for the Pistons to take a step back and reevaluate the direction they're headed in.