NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Golden State Warriors
Christmas wish: An Andrew Wiggins revival
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the biggest disappointments in the Western Conference this season. Entering the year as a team that would be able to pick up where they left off in the playoffs, the hope surrounding this team was that they would return to championship contender status. So far, that hasn't happened. In fact, it's almost been a worst-case scenario for the Warriors since the beginning of the season.
Aside from Stephen Curry, there are very few encouraging signs for the Warriors right now. Klay Thompson is playing like a player well past his prime, Draymond Green has been suspended twice and there's no predicting when he'll be back, and Andrew Wiggins, the ultimate game-changer for the Warriors during their championship run, has been relegated to a bench role for the team.
What the Warriors should be hoping for most this holiday season is a complete revival from Wiggins. He's the one realistic player on the roster that could seemingly revive the Warriors' season.