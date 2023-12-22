NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
LA Clippers
Christmas wish: The winning ways continue
A couple of weeks ago, it appeared as if the LA Clippers were dead in the water. They looked like a team lost after the addition of James Harden and the hope for this team was waning. However, over the last few weeks, something has clicked for the team. Harden is playing at a high level and the winning results are beginning to appear for the Clippers. All of a sudden, the Clippers find themselves right back in the thick of the West standings.
The Clippers are beginning to play like the contender many expected them to be when they originally acquired Harden earlier this season. What the Clippers have to be hoping for this Christmas season is that their winning ways can continue. Entering the season, this was always viewed as a high-stakes campaign for the Clippers. It's a good sign that the team is beginning to get the results that they hoped they would.
Whether they can keep it up heading into the push toward the playoffs remains to be seen. But that's something that has to be on the mind of the front office and everyone in the organization.