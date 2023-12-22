NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Los Angeles Lakers
Christmas wish: They find a capable third star on the trade market
The Los Angeles Lakers have been inconsistent this season but as long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are on the roster, they're always going to have a chance - such as we saw last season after they made a huge move at the NBA Trade Deadline to retool the roster. If the Lakers can make a move for a star player at the deadline, this is a team that could emerge as a favorite heading into the playoffs.
But that will be easier said than done for the Lakers. Much like many veteran fringe contenders, finding the right star target will be a challenge. That's what the Lakers should be hoping for this Christmas season. Not only will the Lakers have the ability to pursue a difference-making player at the deadline but they could find the right one to target.
The Lakers are certainly a team to keep an eye on heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. The easy answer for the Lakers could be Zach LaVine but up until now, despite the fact that he reportedly wants to be traded to Los Angeles, there's no indication that it's an option Los Angeles is willing to pursue.