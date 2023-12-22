NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Memphis Grizzlies
Christmas wish: Ja Morant sparks a second half surge
It was a forgettable first 25 games of the season for the Memphis Grizzlies. They have the third-worst record in the Western Conference and are six games out of the 10th seed. Ja Morant's return was a glowing success but the true test begins now. The big question for the Grizzlies is whether Morant's return alone is going to be enough for the team to climb out of their early-season hole. There's no guarantee that it will happen but the early indications are promising.
With Morant back in the lineup, the Grizzlies looked like a completely different team. And that's what the Grizzlies have to be hoping for this Christmas season - that Morant's return and the spark that he brought in his first game back will be able to carry the Grizzlies throughout the remainder of the season.
After taking a step back last season, the Grizzlies must prove that they can continue to improve in the West this year. If not, you'd have to think that some big changes are probably coming for Memphis.