NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season

Miami Heat
Christmas wish: The front office finally closes a deal on a star trade
The Miami Heat has had a rough last six months. After making a surprise run to the NBA Finals as an 8th seed, the Heat missed on multiple star players during the offseason. Entering a summer in which the Heat was looking for a final piece of their championship puzzle, Miami missed out in a big way. Even though the Heat has had some encouraging moments this season, it's pretty clear that if they're going to have any shot to win a championship, they're going to need to make a deal for a star at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Finding the right star to pursue has been difficult for this front office. What was most gutting for the Heat was the fact that Damian Lillard was a perfect fit for the team and he wanted to be traded to them. Somehow, for whatever reason, it never came to full fruition for the Heat. Miami has to be hoping this Christmas season that the front office can finally close the deal on a star player.
If the Heat wants to win a title in the Jimmy Butler build, they need to add another star piece to their puzzle. Here's to hoping that the front office can finally get the job done.