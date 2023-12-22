NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
New Orleans Pelicans
Christmas wish: Zion Williamson takes a superstar leap
No one seems to be talking about the New Orleans Pelicans. This is a team that is just three games out of the third seed in the Western Conference standings and one that is not even playing at their peak yet. One of the biggest reasons why is Zion Williamson. Overall, he's taken a bit of a step back this season. He's averaging career lows in points per game, shooting percentage, and 3-point percentage.
If the Pelicans are going to be a real threat in the West come playoff time, they're going to need Zion to take a consistent next step in his progression as a star. He's their best player on the roster and the Pelicans need him to play like it. If Zion can get his body right in remaining healthy, the results on the court are going to naturally come. Right now, the Pelicans have struggled mightily to find the right success.
But that's what New Orleans should be hoping for this Christmas season, that Zion can take that final superstar leap in his game to help elevate the Pelicans in the West hierarchy.