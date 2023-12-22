NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Boston Celtics
Christmas wish: Health for the stretch run
Through the first 25 games of the regular season, the Boston Celtics clearly have the most talent in the NBA. They have an unbelievable starting 5 and after the moves they made during the offseason, it's hard to not look at the Celtics as the overwhelming favorite to not only come out of the Eastern Conference but to win it all in 2024. However, if there's one huge obstacle that could stand in the way of the Celtics accomplishing that, it's certainly health.
With all due respect for the likes of the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Milwaukee Bucks, the biggest threat to the Celtics on paper is their ability to remain healthy all throughout the season. If the Celtics manage to remain healthy, there's not much standing in their way to, at the very least, an NBA Finals appearance. However, knowing Kristaps Porzingis' injury history, you can't help but wonder what happens if they can't remain healthy throughout their playoff run.
That's why the Celtics' biggest Christmas wish should be to be given the ability to remain healthy. That could be the only thing that is standing in the way of Boston winning another NBA title.