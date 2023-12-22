NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
New York Knicks
Christmas wish: Donovan Mitchell hits the trade block
Just three games out of the third seed in the Eastern Conference at nearly the 30-game mark of the regular season, the New York Knicks have to be happy with where they're at. The Knicks are clearly one splash move away from entering true contender status in the conference and you can't help but wonder if they're already beginning to draw up some hypothetical trade deadline deals that could help them make that final leap.
One move that could already be a possibility in the minds of the front office is a move for Donovan Mitchell. Heading into the holiday season, the Knicks have to be hoping that Mitchell hits the trade block ahead of the deadline. Looking at the landscape of the league, and of the players that could be moved soon, Mitchell might represent the best possible shot for New York to make the shift to contender status right now.
And the good news is that Mitchell would probably welcome a trade to New York and there's probably no other team in the league that could outbid the Knicks via trade at the moment.