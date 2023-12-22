NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Orlando Magic
Christmas wish: One of their guards takes a leap
The young Orlando Magic is another team that has taken a big step forward at the start of this season. Even though they've begun to fade a bit over the last couple of weeks, there are encouraging signs all over this team's start to the season. The duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner has begun to take the league by storm. However, if the Magic are truly going to make waves in the Eastern Conference, they're going to need another domino to fall for them.
Heading into the rest of the season, the Magic should be hoping for one of their guards to take a big leap in their development. A consistent, difference-making guard could be exactly what the Magic needs to cement themselves as a top 6 team in the East. Right now, the overwhelming belief is that Orlando is probably going to take a bit of a tumble in the standings sooner rather than later.
However, consistent guard play from at least one backcourt player could be the difference in finishing the season strong vs. fading into the abyss in the East.