NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Philadelphia 76ers
Christmas wish: An affordable star becomes available at the deadline
After trading James Harden, it's hard not to be at least somewhat impressed by how the Philadelphia 76ers have looked through the first quarter of the regular season. However, there's very much still to prove for the team. And one way that they could cement their status as a contender is by making a big move for a star at the trade deadline. There are several names that have been linked to the Sixers, but there's no guarantee the right deal is going to present itself.
At this point, with how well the team has played, it would make no sense for Daryl Morey and the Sixers to rush into a deal. You'd imagine that the Sixers are going to be patient in trying to find the right fit for the team on the trade market. That may or may not arise by the deadline, but that's certainly a scenario that the Sixers have to be hoping for.
If the Sixers are able to pull off a big move at the trade deadline, it would completely alter how they're looked at compared to the likes of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.