NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Phoenix Suns
Christmas wish: A healthy Bradley Beal
Through the first 27 regular season games, it's not outlandish to say that this year has been a disaster for the Phoenix Suns. After trading for Kevin Durant at last year's NBA Trade Deadline and then making a move for Bradley Beal during the summer, the Suns entered the season with championship-or-bust expectations. So far, the Suns have been more bust than championship. Heading into the holidays, the Suns are 14-13 and clinging onto the 10th seed in the Western Conference standings.
If the Suns are going to emerge as the championship contender that many expected them to be heading into the season, something has to change, and quickly. But Phoenix can't rely on making a big trade at the deadline or even adding a piece of any sort, instead, the team has to be hoping for a healthy Beal to emerge during the latter portion of the season.
Beal is currently nursing an ankle injury at the moment and is expected back in January at the earliest. So far this season, he's only played in six games.