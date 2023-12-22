NBA: 1 Christmas miracle every team should be hoping for this season
Exploring one Christmas miracle every NBA team should be hoping for this season.
Sacramento Kings
Christmas wish: A trade deadline difference-maker
Flying under the radar through the first quarter-plus of the regular season, the Sacramento Kings are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and are just two games out of the second seed. This is a team that, even though not many want to admit it, is going to play a big factor in the postseason picture. While there aren't many who believe the Kings are true championship contenders in the West, there's one way they can begin to change the perception of that - and that's by making a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
This Christmas season, that's what the Kings should be hoping for. That the right trade deadline difference-making deal will come together for the team as they attempt to take a big step forward in the West championship picture. Who the Kings could potentially target remains to be seen, but there is very much a scenario where this team emerges as a legit contender after a big move at the trade deadline.
The Kings are close to making that jump to contention. And if this front office truly believes they're one piece away, there's no reason not to be aggressive heading into the trade deadline.